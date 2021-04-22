UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,996 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:55 PM

Russia Registers 8,996 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,996 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,271 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,736,121, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia registered 8,996 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,271 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,736,121, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 8,996 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,190 cases (13.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,704 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 1,988 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 682 new cases, down from 693 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 590 new cases, up from 586 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 397 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 107,103.

Total recoveries increased by 8,934 over the given period, down from 9,644 the previous day, and reached 4,361,807 in total.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will not allow scourge of terrori ..

3 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

11 minutes ago

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money launder ..

14 minutes ago

France worried about Chad's stability after Deby's ..

48 seconds ago

FIR registered against step- father for beating a ..

49 seconds ago

Myanmar's Military Not Accusing Aung San Suu Kyi o ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.