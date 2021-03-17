Russia Registers 8,998 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia registered 8,998 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,393 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,418,436, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia registered 8,998 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,393 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,418,436, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,998 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,018 cases (11.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,418,436, with the rate of increase at 0.2 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,201 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,533 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 927 new cases, up from 916 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 436 new cases, down from 565 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 427 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 443 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 93,364.

Total recoveries increased by 10,755 over the given period, up from 10,644 the day before, and reached 4,024,975.