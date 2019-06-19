Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 9 cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in Latakia province. The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (11), Idlib (2)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic said in a daily bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has not carried out any humanitarian actions, the bulletin added.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.