UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered nine cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (8) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (4), Idlib (1) and Hama (11)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic said in a daily bulletin.

Over the given period, the Russian Reconciliation Center carried out three humanitarian actions in the Deir ez-Zor, Aleppo and Damascus provinces, distributing over 1,300 food sets to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,523 The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Same Sunday Refugee Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

1 hour ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

1 hour ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

2 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.