Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered nine cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (8) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (4), Idlib (1) and Hama (11)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic said in a daily bulletin.

Over the given period, the Russian Reconciliation Center carried out three humanitarian actions in the Deir ez-Zor, Aleppo and Damascus provinces, distributing over 1,300 food sets to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,523 The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.