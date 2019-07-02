UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:39 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered nine truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered nine truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered nine cases of firing in Latakia province. The Turkish side has registered 4 cases of ceasefire violations in Hama provinces," the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the data from the Russian and Syrian military coordination staff, released in June, about 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to their homes or places of temporary accommodation in Syria.

