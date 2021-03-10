UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 9,079 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,079 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,445 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,351,553, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

"Over the past day, 9,079 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 973 cases (10.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,351,553, with the rate of increase at 0.21 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,116 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,066 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 959 new cases, up from 941 the day before, and the Nizhny Novgorod Region with 378 new cases, up from 373 on Tuesday.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 466 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 336 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 90,275.

Total recoveries increased by 13,350 over the given period, up from 9,931 the day before, and reached 3,945,527.

