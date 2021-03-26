Russia Registers 9,167 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia registered 9,167 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,221 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,501,859, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 9,167 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,176 cases (12,8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,501,859, with the rate of increase at 0.2 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,813 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,787 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 782 new cases, down from 804 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 559 new cases, up from 540 on Thursday.

The response center reported 405 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 393 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 97,017.

Total recoveries increased by 10,880 over the given period, down from 10,881 the day before, and reached 4,120,161.