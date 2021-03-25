UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 9,221 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:27 PM

Russia registered 9,221 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,861 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,492,692, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

"Over the past day, 9,221 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,173 cases (12,7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,492,692, with the rate of increase at 0.21 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,787 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,431 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 804 new cases, down from 807 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 540 new cases, up from 535 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 393 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 401 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 96,612.

Total recoveries increased by 10,881 over the given period, up from 10,355 the day before, and reached 4,109,281.

