UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 9,268 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 9,268 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Russia has registered 9,268 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,952 yesterday), bringing the total count to 405,843, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,268 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions. Of these, 3,784 (or 40.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 405,843 (+2.3 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,595 have been registered in Moscow, 757 in the Moscow region and 369 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,367, 735 and 365, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 138 (181 yesterday) to 4,693.

As many as 4,414 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (8,212 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 171,883.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

46 minutes ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.