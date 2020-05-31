Russia Registers 9,268 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Russia has registered 9,268 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,952 yesterday), bringing the total count to 405,843, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,268 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions. Of these, 3,784 (or 40.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 405,843 (+2.3 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 2,595 have been registered in Moscow, 757 in the Moscow region and 369 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,367, 735 and 365, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 138 (181 yesterday) to 4,693.

As many as 4,414 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (8,212 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 171,883.