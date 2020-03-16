UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 93 Cases Of COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Russia Registers 93 Cases of COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia has registered 93 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday, adding that four of the patients have recovered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russia has registered 93 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday, adding that four of the patients have recovered.

"Currently, Russia has registered 93 [coronavirus cases], per the statistics.

Four of them have recovered and have been discharged, 79 are hospitalized," Golikova said during the first meeting of the coordination council on prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 in Russia.

Meanwhile, two former COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in St. Petersburg, according to its chief, Denis Gusev.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

31 minutes ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

32 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Russian Constitutional Court approves Putin reform ..

1 minute ago

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Ban Gatherings o ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.