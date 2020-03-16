Russia Registers 93 Cases of COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia has registered 93 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday, adding that four of the patients have recovered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russia has registered 93 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday, adding that four of the patients have recovered.

"Currently, Russia has registered 93 [coronavirus cases], per the statistics.

Four of them have recovered and have been discharged, 79 are hospitalized," Golikova said during the first meeting of the coordination council on prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 in Russia.

Meanwhile, two former COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in St. Petersburg, according to its chief, Denis Gusev.