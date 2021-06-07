UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 9,429 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russia registered 9,429 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,163 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,135,866, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 9,429 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,294 cases (13.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase remains unchanged at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,266 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,936 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 854 new cases, down from 861 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 787 cases, up from 773 the day before.

No new cases were registered in the Chukotka autonomous region and the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 330 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 352 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 124,117.

In the same 24 hours, 6,756 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 7,369 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,743,202.

