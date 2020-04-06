UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 954 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russia has registered 954 new COVID-19 cases in 49 regions over the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

Russia has 6,343 COVID-19 cases in 80 regions, the center added.

Of all the new cases, 591 have been registered in Moscow and 82 in Moscow region.

Two coronavirus patients have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 47.

As many as 51 people have been discharged from hospitals over the same period of time, bringing the total number of recoveries to 406.

