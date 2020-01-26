Russia Registers 96 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 96 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 92 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 96 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 34 in Idlib, 26 in Latakia, 26 in Aleppo, 10 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 981 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 213 people, including 64 women and 108 children, from Lebanon via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 768 people, including 230 women and 392 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin read.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land and defused 33 explosive devices, the bulletin added.