UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 96 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia Registers 96 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 96 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 92 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 96 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 34 in Idlib, 26 in Latakia, 26 in Aleppo, 10 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 981 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 213 people, including 64 women and 108 children, from Lebanon via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 768 people, including 230 women and 392 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin read.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land and defused 33 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women Sunday From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

16 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.