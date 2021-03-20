Russia Registers 9,632 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Russia registered 9,632 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,699 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,447,570, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 9,632 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,135 cases (11.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,447,570, with the rate of increase at 0.22 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,728 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,809 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 899 new cases, down from 921 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 651 new cases, up from 605 on Friday.

The response center reported 392 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 443 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 94,659.

Total recoveries increased by 11,279 over the given period, down from 12,337 the day before, and reached 4,060,652.