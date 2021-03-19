UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 9,699 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russia registered 9,699 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,803 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,437,938, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 9,699 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,264 cases (13 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,437,938, with the rate of increase at 0.22 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,809 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,934 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 921 new cases, up from 918 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 605 new cases, up from 537 on Thursday.

The response center reported 443 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 460 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 94,267.

Total recoveries increased by 12,337 over the given period, up from 12,061 the day before, and reached 4,049,373.

