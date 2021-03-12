Russia Registers 9,794 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,794 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 9,270 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,370,617, the coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russia registered 9,794 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 9,270 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,370,617, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 9,794 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,280 cases (13.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,370,617, with the rate of increase at 0.22 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,610 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,281 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 957 new cases, down from 961 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 476 new cases, up from 358 on Thursday.

The response center reported 486 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 459 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 91,220.

Total recoveries increased by 13,496 over the given period, down from 14,006 the day before, and reached 3,973,029.