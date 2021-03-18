Russia Registers 9,803 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russia registered 9,803 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,998 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,428,239, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 9,803 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,170 cases (11.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,428,239, with the rate of increase at 0.22 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,934 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,201 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 918 new cases, down from 927 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 537 new cases, up from 436 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 460 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 427 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 93,824.

Total recoveries increased by 12,061 over the given period, up from 10,755 the day before, and reached 4,037,036.