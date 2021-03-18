Russia registers 9,803 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 9,803 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 4,428,239, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, 460 more deaths were reported, taking the country's total death toll to 93,824, the center said in a statement.

Total recoveries have reached 4,037,036, with 12,061 patients newly recovering from the disease in the past day, it said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,934 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,006,415, it said.

More than 116.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far, it added.