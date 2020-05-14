UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:03 PM

Russia Registers 9,974 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 9,974 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (10,028 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 252,245, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia has registered 9,974 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (10,028 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 252,245, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

This means that the country's daily increase in COVID-19 cases is falling for the third day in a row.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,974 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 4,049 (or 40.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 252,245 (+4.1 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 4,712 have been registered in Moscow, 918 in Moscow region and 460 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 4,703, 962 and 435, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 93 (96 yesterday) to 2,305.

As many as 5,527 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (4,491 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 53,530.

