Russia Registers Almost 3,500 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia Registers Almost 3,500 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 3,448 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 27,938, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia has registered 3,448 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 27,938, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 3,448 COVID-19 cases in 78 regions ... Russia has registered 27,938 cases of coronavirus infection in 84 regions, with a 14.1 percent increase [over the past 24 hours]," the center told reporters.

Of all the new cases, 1,370 have been registered in Moscow, 467 in Moscow region and 154 in St. Petersburg, the center specified.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 34 to 232 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 318 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals across Russia over the past 24 hours, the national response center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 2,304.

