Russia Registers FMBA-Developed Test System For Detecting Omicron Coronavirus Strain

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia registered the test system for detecting the Omicron coronavirus strain, developed by the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), the FMBA said on Tuesday.

"The first test system has been registered in Russia to detect the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

On January 11, the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) registered the medical device for the first time," the statement says.

The developed set of reagents allows to identify and differentiate genovariants of Omicron and Delta strain in one test tube within 1.5 hours, the agency said.

