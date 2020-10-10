UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Fresh Single-Day Record Of 12,846 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

Russia Registers Fresh Single-Day Record of 12,846 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has been exceeding the record registered in May for the second day in a row, with 12,846 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,285,084

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has been exceeding the record registered in May for the second day in a row, with 12,846 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,285,084.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has said that the highest number of cases in Russia was previously registered on May 11, when 11,656 new infections were recorded over one day. However, on Friday, the authorities confirmed 12,126 new cases.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 12,846 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, including 3,338 cases (26.0 percent) that have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Moscow has registered 4,105 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours (up from 3,701 new cases on Friday), which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 501 cases (up from 469 new cases on Friday) and the Moscow Region with 416 cases (up from 411 new cases on Friday).

A total of 197 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours, down from 201 deaths confirmed on Friday, which brings the death toll to 22,454 .

As many as 6,781 coronavirus patients have been discharged, down from 7,092 on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,016,202.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza demands removal of ban on TikTok

6 minutes ago

AIG condoles with family of martyr ASI

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges battle against stress ..

5 minutes ago

More than 10 million virus cases in Latin America, ..

5 minutes ago

Hazara police arrested 389 notorious criminals in ..

5 minutes ago

MPA Jalil Sharqpuri says he’ll not tender resign ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.