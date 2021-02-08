Russia Registers Less Than 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 16,000 for the first time since October 22, as 15,916 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 16,048 the day before), the response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 15,916 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,590 cases (10 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,983,197 with the rate of increase at 0.

4 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,728 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,028 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,551 new cases, up from 1,175 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 912 new cases, down from 923 on Sunday.

The response center reported 407 coronavirus fatalities, down from 432 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 77,068.

Total recoveries count 3,472,091 after 15,881 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 19,884 the day before.