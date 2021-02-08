UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Less Than 16,000 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers Less Than 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 16,000 for the first time since October 22, as 15,916 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 16,048 the day before), the response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 15,916 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,590 cases (10 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,983,197 with the rate of increase at 0.

4 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,728 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,028 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,551 new cases, up from 1,175 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 912 new cases, down from 923 on Sunday.

The response center reported 407 coronavirus fatalities, down from 432 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 77,068.

Total recoveries count 3,472,091 after 15,881 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 19,884 the day before.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg October Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aman 2021 – A Contributor To Maritime Peace

1 minute ago

Mars missions from UAE and China .. optimism on th ..

15 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat loves official anthem for PSL 6

31 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi's tribute to Pakistan's cultural he ..

43 minutes ago

Mahindar Pal Singh Appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s ..

49 minutes ago

CTD officials kill terrorist, arrest five others a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.