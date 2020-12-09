Russia Registers Less Than 27,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours Again - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia has registered 26,190 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,097 the day before, bringing the total to 2,541,199, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 26,190 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,739 (18.1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,541,199.

Moscow has confirmed 5,145 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 5,232 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,761 cases, up from 3,734 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,372 new cases, up from 1,341 the day before.

The response center reported 559 coronavirus fatalities, down from 562 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 44,718.

The total of recoveries has topped 2 million, as 26,266 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, up from 24,938 the day before.