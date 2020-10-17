Russia Registers Nearly 15,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 14,922 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from a record 15,150 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,384,235, the nation's coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Russia has registered 14,922 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from a record 15,150 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,384,235, the nation's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 14,922 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,019 (26.9 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,648 new positive tests were registered (down from 5,049 yesterday).

A total of 659 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 647 yesterday) and 458 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 448 yesterday).

Another 279 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, up from 232 yesterday, raising the country's cumulative fatalities to 24,002.

As many as 8,617 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, up from 8,485 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,065,199.