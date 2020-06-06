UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers New Medicine To Treat Complications Caused By COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:38 PM

Russia Registers New Medicine to Treat Complications Caused by COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry has registered Ilsira (Levilimab), a medicine produced by Russian biotech company Biocad that can be used to treat complications caused by the coronavirus, the official drug register showed on Saturday.

According to Biocad, the company is receiving state registration for the drug, initially developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis, through special procedures, since the mechanism of action of the active ingredient of the drug is associated with a cytokine storm, a life-threatening reaction of the immune system found in COVID-19 patients.

Given that the medicine can trigger a life-threatening acute respiratory distress syndrome, accompanied by increased release of cytokines, the treatment by Ilsira is possible only in hospitals, the drug register said.

As of now, clinical trials are ongoing to confirm the effectiveness of the drug for treating complications caused by the coronavirus infection, which is necessary for obtaining a permanent registration certificate.

According to the latest temporary guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 of the Russian Health Ministry, Interleukin 6 (IL-6) blockers, monoclonal antibodies to the IL-6 receptor, are used to treat the cytokine storm among COVID-19 patients. Ilsira is a Russian-made original inhibitor of Interleukin 6.

The drug is contraindicated in children and adolescents under 18 years of age, pregnant and lactating women, as well as patients with severe liver failure and with bacterial infections in the acute phase, including tuberculosis.

