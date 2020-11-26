UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers New Record of 25,487 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 25,487 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,675 the day before, bringing the total to 2,187,990, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 25,487 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,675 the day before, bringing the total to 2,187,990, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

The previous record of 25,173 cases was confirmed on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 25,487 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,511 (21.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,187,990.

Moscow recorded the highest single-day increase of 6,075 COVID-19 cases, up from 4,685 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,669 cases (up from 3,421 the day before) and the Moscow region with 1,022 cases (up from 1,005 the day before).

The response center reported 524 coronavirus fatalities, up from 501 the day before, breaking the record for the third consecutive day and raising the country's death toll to 38,062.

As many as 25,073 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 25,748 the day before, bringing the total to 1,685,492.

