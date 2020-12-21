Russia Registers New Record of 29,350 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 29,350 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,948 the day before, bringing the total to 2,877,727, the Federal response center said on Monday.

The previous record of 29,039 cases was reported on December 6.

"Over the past 24 hours, 29,350 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 84 regions, including 5,792 cases (19.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,877,727, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed 7,797 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 7,263 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 3,752 cases, down from 3,759 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,523 new cases, down from 1,539 the day before.

No new cases were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 493 coronavirus fatalities, down from 511 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 51,351.

Total recoveries count 2,295,362 after 19,705 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 20,915 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 86.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 629,889 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.