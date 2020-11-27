UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers New Record Of Over 27,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:55 PM

Russia has registered 27,543 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 25,487 the day before, breaking the record for the second consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,215,533, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia has registered 27,543 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 25,487 the day before, breaking the record for the second consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,215,533, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 27,543 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 6,241 (22.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,215,533.

Moscow, which accounts for most of the new cases, confirmed a record single-day increase of 7,918 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,075 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,687 cases (up from 3,669 the day before) and the Moscow region with 1,058 cases (up from 1,022 the day before).

The response center reported 496 coronavirus fatalities, down from 524 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 38,558.

Record 26,682 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 25,073 the day before, bringing the total to 1,712,174.

