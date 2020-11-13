Russia Registers New Single-Day Record of 21,983 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,983 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 21,608 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,880,551, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,983 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 21,608 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,880,551, the Federal response center said on Friday.

The previous record of 21,798 COVID-19 cases was registered on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 21,983 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,494 (25 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,880,551.

Moscow reported 5,974 COVID-19 cases, down from 5,997 yesterday. This is the highest daily increase of all Russia's regions, followed by St.

Petersburg with 1,756 cases (up from 1,667 yesterday) and Moscow region with 760 cases (up from 729 yesterday).

The response center reported 411 coronavirus fatalities, down from the record 439 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 32,443.

As many as 18,735 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 18,811 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,406,903.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 67.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 447,509 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.