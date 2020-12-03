Russia Registers New Single-Day Record of 28,145 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,145 COVID-19 cases, up from 25,345 the day before, bringing the total to 2,375,546, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,145 COVID-19 cases, up from 25,345 the day before, bringing the total to 2,375,546, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

The previous record of 27,543 COVID-19 cases was reported on November 27.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,145 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,988 (21.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,375,546.

Moscow has confirmed 7,750 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,191 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,692 cases, up from 3,684 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,193 new cases, up from 1,148 the day before.

The response center reported 554 coronavirus fatalities, down from 589 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 41,607.

As many as 29,502 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 26,882 the day before, breaking the record and bringing the total to 1,859,851.