UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers New Single-Day Record Of 28,145 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:47 PM

Russia Registers New Single-Day Record of 28,145 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,145 COVID-19 cases, up from 25,345 the day before, bringing the total to 2,375,546, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,145 COVID-19 cases, up from 25,345 the day before, bringing the total to 2,375,546, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

The previous record of 27,543 COVID-19 cases was reported on November 27.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,145 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,988 (21.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,375,546.

Moscow has confirmed 7,750 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,191 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,692 cases, up from 3,684 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,193 new cases, up from 1,148 the day before.

The response center reported 554 coronavirus fatalities, down from 589 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 41,607.

As many as 29,502 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 26,882 the day before, breaking the record and bringing the total to 1,859,851.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan rejects India's 'baseless' claims ..

48 seconds ago

UN Chief unveils multi-agency plan to revitalise B ..

18 minutes ago

TDAP ready to explore foreign tourist markets for ..

50 seconds ago

European stock markets steady at open

52 seconds ago

How members of Pakistani squad visiting New Zealan ..

19 minutes ago

Martial art player achieves Guinness World Record

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.