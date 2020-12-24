UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers New Single-Day Record Of 29,935 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 29,935 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 27,250 the day before, bringing the total to 2,963,688, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 29,935 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 27,250 the day before, bringing the total to 2,963,688, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

The previous record of 29,350 cases was registered on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 29,935 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,512 cases (15.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,963,688, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed a single-day record of 8,203 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,652 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,756 cases, up from 3,749 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,538 new cases, down from 1,540 the day before.

The response center reported a new record of 635 coronavirus fatalities, up from 549 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 53,096.

Total recoveries count 2,370,857 after 26,890 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 24,447 the day before.

