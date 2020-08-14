Russia Registers No Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 1 Breach - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities did not record any facts of opening fire. The Turkish side of the mission registered one fact of opening fire in the province of Idlib," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the Birnah settlement in the Aleppo province.

Additionally, a further 368 Syrian refugees, including 110 women and 188 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 28 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.