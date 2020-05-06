Russia Registers No New Truce Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 1 - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered any ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one breach in Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered any ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one breach in Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered no cases of firing. The Turkish side has registered one case of firing in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian military held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that the Syrian army engineering units had cleared 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of the territory of mines and defused 28 explosive devices over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over this period. The inflow of refugees has paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all the three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.