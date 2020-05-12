UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers No New Truce Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 1 Breach - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:39 PM

Russia Registers No New Truce Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 1 Breach - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered no ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one breach in Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered no ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one breach in Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered no cases of firing. The Turkish side has registered one case of firing in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period, the bulletin said.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that the Syrian army engineering units had cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of the territory of mines and defused 39 explosive devices over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over this period. The inflow of refugees has paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all the three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Idlib Lebanon All From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE&#039;s initiatives emulate values of UAE ..

11 minutes ago

China rejects US allegations about spread of Coron ..

17 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Increased Daily Oil Output in April to ..

11 minutes ago

US-based Kashmiri diaspora forum condemns repressi ..

4 minutes ago

Spain Registers 53 More COVID-19 Deaths Than Previ ..

4 minutes ago

5 Ways to Extend Your Battery Life with TECNO’s ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.