Russia Registers No Truce Breaches in Syria, Turkey Records 1 Violation - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities did not record facts of opening fire. The Turkish side of the mission registered one fact of opening fire in the province of Idlib," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 880 food kits to residents of two settlements in the Syrian provinces of Homs and Raqqa.

Additionally, a further 442 Syrian refugees, including 133 women and 225 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus, Daraa and Aleppo over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 32 explosive items over the given period.