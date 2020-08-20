UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers No Truce Breaches In Syria, Turkey Records 1 Violation - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:16 PM

Russia Registers No Truce Breaches in Syria, Turkey Records 1 Violation - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has not registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities did not record facts of opening fire. The Turkish side of the mission registered one fact of opening fire in the province of Idlib," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 880 food kits to residents of two settlements in the Syrian provinces of Homs and Raqqa.

Additionally, a further 442 Syrian refugees, including 133 women and 225 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus, Daraa and Aleppo over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 32 explosive items over the given period.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Three cattle lifters arrested, animals recovered

50 seconds ago

Stocks slide as Fed stokes economy concerns

52 seconds ago

Excise, taxation department launches drive against ..

53 seconds ago

Assange's Mother Compares Her Son's Extradition Ca ..

58 seconds ago

Macao's composite CPI edges up by 0.27 pct in July ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan to become great welfare state under PM's ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.