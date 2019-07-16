UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers One Ceasefire Violation In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered one truce breach in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded seven ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered one case of firing in Latakia province. The Turkish side has registered seven cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of� Aleppo (2) and Hama (5)," the center said in its bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria totals 2,534. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.

