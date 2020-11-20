Russia Registers Over 24,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for 1st Time Ever- Response Center

Russia has registered 24,318 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,610 yesterday, breaking the record for the second consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,039,926, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia has registered 24,318 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,610 yesterday, breaking the record for the second consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,039,926, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 24,318 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,923 (24.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,039,926.

Moscow reported a record single-day increase of 6,902 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,438 yesterday. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,394 cases (up from 2,312 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 887 cases (up from 880 yesterday).

The response center reported 461 coronavirus fatalities, down from 463 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 35,311.

As many as 24,758 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 25,573 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,551,414.