UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Over 24,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours For 1st Time Ever- Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Russia Registers Over 24,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for 1st Time Ever- Response Center

Russia has registered 24,318 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,610 yesterday, breaking the record for the second consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,039,926, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia has registered 24,318 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,610 yesterday, breaking the record for the second consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,039,926, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 24,318 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,923 (24.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,039,926.

Moscow reported a record single-day increase of 6,902 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,438 yesterday. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,394 cases (up from 2,312 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 887 cases (up from 880 yesterday).

The response center reported 461 coronavirus fatalities, down from 463 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 35,311.

As many as 24,758 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 25,573 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,551,414.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

5 seconds ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

2 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

2 minutes ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

3 minutes ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.