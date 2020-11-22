UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers Over 24,000 New COVID-19 Cases 3rd Straight Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Russia has registered 24,581 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 24,822 the day before, marking the third consecutive day with over 24,000 infections and bringing the total to 2,089,329, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 24,581 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,764 (23.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,089,329.

Moscow recorded the highest single-day increase of 6,575 COVID-19 cases, down from 7,168 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,668 cases (up from 2,476 the day before) and the Moscow region with 949 cases (up from 916 the day before).

The response center reported 401 coronavirus fatalities, down from 467 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 36,179.

As many as 18,008 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 26,021 the day before, bringing the total to 1,595,443.

