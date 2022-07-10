Russia Registers Over 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over 24-Hour Period - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) More than 3,500 new cases were confirmed in Russia in the past 24 hours, and 45 people have died from COVID-19, including seven in Moscow alone, the Federal response center said.

"There have been 3,539 new COVID-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 45 people have died," the center said in its report on Saturday, adding that 3,086 people have recovered over the same period, which is 10.7% more than the day before.

In the Russian capital, 600 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, while seven people have died from the coronavirus infection, and 345 people have recovered.

In total, over 1,100 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Russia over the past 24 hours, which is an 11.1% decrease from the day before. In Moscow alone, 113 new hospitalizations were reported.