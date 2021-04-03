Russia Registers Over 9,000 COVID-19 Cases, 384 Deaths in Past Day

Russia has recorded 9,021 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,792 the day before, taking the tally to 4,572,077, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Russia has recorded 9,021 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,792 the day before, taking the tally to 4,572,077, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 9,021 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,223 cases (13.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The cumulative case count thus totaled 4,572,077, with the rate of increase remaining at 0.2 percent.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (2,011), St. Petersburg (717) and the Moscow Region (594).

The death toll has topped 100,000 after further 384 fatalities � down from 400 the day before � were confirmed.

Total recoveries have grown by 9,618 over the given period, down from 9,832 the day before, and reached 4,195,869