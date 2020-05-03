Russia Registers Record 10,633 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 134,687 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Russia has registered a record 10,633 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 134,687, the national coronavirus response center said Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,633 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 85 regions. Of these, 5,345 (or 50.

3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 134,687 (+8.6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,948 have been registered in Moscow, 822 in the Moscow Region, and 295 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 58 to 1,280.

A total of 1,626 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured people to 16,639.