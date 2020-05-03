UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Record 10,633 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 134,687 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Registers Record 10,633 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 134,687 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Russia has registered a record 10,633 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 134,687, the national coronavirus response center said Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,633 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 85 regions. Of these, 5,345 (or 50.

3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 134,687 (+8.6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,948 have been registered in Moscow, 822 in the Moscow Region, and 295 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 58 to 1,280.

A total of 1,626 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured people to 16,639.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

11 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

12 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.