Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:07 PM

Russia Registers Record 17,717 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered a new record single-day increase of 17,717 COVID-19 cases, up from 16,202 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,581,693, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia has registered a new record single-day increase of 17,717 COVID-19 cases, up from 16,202 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,581,693, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

The previous single-day record of 17,347 COVID-19 cases was reported on October 26.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 17,717 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,691 (26.5 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,581,693.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,906 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,670 yesterday). A total of 758 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 727 yesterday) and 514 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 505 yesterday).

The response center reported a new record of 366 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 346 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 27,301.

Single-day recoveries also hit record, as 14,740 coronavirus patients were discharged, up from 12,361 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,186,041.

