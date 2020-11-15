UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Record 22,572 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers Record 22,572 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russia has registered 22,572 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,925,825, the country's response center said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 22,572 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,854 (25.

9 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,925,825.

Moscow reported 6,271 COVID-19 cases. The capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,944 cases and the Moscow region with 812 cases.

Moreover, the response center reported 352 coronavirus fatalities, raising the country's death toll to 33,186.

As many as 14,456 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, bringing the total to 1,439,985.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

56 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

56 minutes ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Fiscal strength and external position ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.