Russia Registers Record 22,572 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russia has registered 22,572 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,925,825, the country's response center said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 22,572 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,854 (25.

9 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,925,825.

Moscow reported 6,271 COVID-19 cases. The capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,944 cases and the Moscow region with 812 cases.

Moreover, the response center reported 352 coronavirus fatalities, raising the country's death toll to 33,186.

As many as 14,456 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, bringing the total to 1,439,985.