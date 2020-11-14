UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers Record 22,702 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 22,702 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,903,253, the country's response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 22,702 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,903,253, the country's response center said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 22,702 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,730 (25.

2 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,903,253.

Moscow reported 6,427 COVID-19 cases. The capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,852 cases and the Moscow region with 786 cases.

Moreover, the response center reported 391 coronavirus fatalities, raising the country's death toll to 32,834.

As many as 18,626 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, bringing the total to 1,425,529.

