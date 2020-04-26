UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers Record 6,361 New COVID-19 Cases Over 24 Hours, Total Surpasses 80,000

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Russia has registered record 6,361 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,949, the national coronavirus response response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 6,361 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 45.

9 percent have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

Of all the new cases, 2,971 have been registered in Moscow, 576 in the Moscow region and 153 in the Nizhny Novogorod region.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 66 to 747.

As many as 517 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 6,767.

