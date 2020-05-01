Russia Registers Record 7,933 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 114,431 - Response Center

Russia has registered a record 7,933 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 114,431, the national coronavirus response center said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russia has registered a record 7,933 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 114,431, the national coronavirus response center said Friday.

On Thursday, Russia reported 7,099 new cases, which was also a record daily increase.

"Over the past 24 hours, 7,933 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 85 regions. Of these, 3,534 (or 44.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This is a 7.4 percent increase from the 106,498 cumulative cases recorded a day before.

Of all the new cases, 3,561 have been registered in Moscow, 797 in the Moscow region and 349 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,093, 793 and 336, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 96 (101 yesterday) to 1,169.

A total of 1,601 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,333 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 13,220.

Most new recoveries were registered in Moscow (631), Chechnya (104), the Nizhny Novgorod region (63), the Krasnoyarsk Territory (60) and the Orenburg region (60).