UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Record 9,623 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 124,054 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Russia Registers Record 9,623 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 124,054 - Response Center

Russia has registered a record 9,623 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 124,054, the national coronavirus response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Russia has registered a record 9,623 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 124,054, the national coronavirus response center said Saturday.

On Friday, Russia reported 7,933 new cases, which was also a record daily increase.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,623 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 4,488 (or 46.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 124,054 (+8.4 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,358 have been registered in Moscow, 807 in the Moscow Region, and 323 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,561, 797 and 349, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 57 (96 yesterday) to 1,222.

A total of 1,793 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,601 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 15,013.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 seconds ago

Three dacoits arrested, stolen items recovered in ..

8 seconds ago

Five injured over extortion issue in vegetable mar ..

55 seconds ago

Coronavirus deaths for people over 80 are 5 times ..

57 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance ..

59 seconds ago

Amir Liaqat Hussain apologizes over his remarks ab ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.