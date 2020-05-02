Russia Registers Record 9,623 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 124,054 - Response Center

Russia has registered a record 9,623 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 124,054, the national coronavirus response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Russia has registered a record 9,623 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 124,054, the national coronavirus response center said Saturday.

On Friday, Russia reported 7,933 new cases, which was also a record daily increase.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,623 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 4,488 (or 46.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 124,054 (+8.4 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,358 have been registered in Moscow, 807 in the Moscow Region, and 323 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,561, 797 and 349, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 57 (96 yesterday) to 1,222.

A total of 1,793 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,601 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 15,013.