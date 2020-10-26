UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Record Single-Day Rise Of 17,347 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:55 PM

Russia Registers Record Single-Day Rise of 17,347 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia has registered a new record single-day increase of 17,347 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from yesterday's 16,710, taking the cumulative total to 1,531,224, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia has registered a new record single-day increase of 17,347 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from yesterday's 16,710, taking the cumulative total to 1,531,224, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 17,347 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,803 (27.7 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,531,224.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,224 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,455 yesterday). A total of 715 new cases were recorded in St.

Petersburg (up from 709 yesterday) and 499 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 491 yesterday).

As many as 219 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 229 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,269.

A total of 7,574 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 7,704 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,146,096.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 57.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 354,238 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PNCA to hold cultural activities to observe "Black ..

21 seconds ago

Former president Ayub Khan brought Pakistan on the ..

25 seconds ago

Govt authorises to release Rs 289.71 bn for develo ..

26 seconds ago

Libya's NOC Announces Restoration of All Oil Field ..

28 seconds ago

First stage of Egypt parliament elections wraps up ..

3 minutes ago

China stocks finish with losses

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.