Russia Registers Record Single-Day Rise of 17,347 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia has registered a new record single-day increase of 17,347 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from yesterday's 16,710, taking the cumulative total to 1,531,224, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 17,347 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,803 (27.7 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,531,224.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,224 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,455 yesterday). A total of 715 new cases were recorded in St.

Petersburg (up from 709 yesterday) and 499 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 491 yesterday).

As many as 219 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 229 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,269.

A total of 7,574 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 7,704 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,146,096.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 57.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 354,238 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.