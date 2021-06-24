Russia Regrets Actions of UK Ship in Black Sea - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Moscow regrets the actions of a UK navy destroyer in the Black sea and believes that this incident was a provocation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We believe that the British destroyer committed a provocation, moreover, we regret that it was a deliberate provocation, deliberate and prepared. We are certainly concerned about such actions by the British ship.

We consider such actions unacceptable and inconsistent with international law," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"It can also be confirmed that, indeed, the Russian border guards, the Russian Armed Forces, and further, strictly acting in accordance with international law, will take a rather tough stance with regard to such provocations," Peskov added.